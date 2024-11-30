Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $59,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,566.36. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,914,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,385,369.36. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,454,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $132.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $140.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

