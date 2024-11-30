Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,946 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $58,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 17.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:R opened at $168.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

