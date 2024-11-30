Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 502,999 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502,999 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $58,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 38.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,985 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $139,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,475,000 after buying an additional 479,675 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $53,681,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

