Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,673,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $62,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in United Bankshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 468,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,253,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 336,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,709.74. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,390,760. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

