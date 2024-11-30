Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.41 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $57,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AutoNation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,832,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $178.89 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.01 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

