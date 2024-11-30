Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.92 Million Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $57,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 40.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of RXO by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in RXO by 57.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in RXO by 29.6% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.19 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RXO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.