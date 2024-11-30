Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58.25 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $58,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,473.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PIPR opened at $342.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $152.59 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.46 and a 200-day moving average of $295.22.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

