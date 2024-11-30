Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58.80 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 902,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $58,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 132.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 58.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 382.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

LKFN stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $106.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $290,986.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,912.50. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,938.56. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $357,663. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile



Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.



