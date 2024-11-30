Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $61.88 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $61,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 929,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 396,607 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 258.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 278.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,625.90. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

