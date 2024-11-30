Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 154,909 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $60,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% in the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Freshpet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Freshpet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $160.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $790,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,351,949.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,678 shares of company stock worth $1,480,217. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

