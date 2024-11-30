Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Korn Ferry worth $59,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $103,546,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $28,590,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 189,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 988,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,337,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.