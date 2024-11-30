Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Zscaler worth $60,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.13.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

