Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Warrior Met Coal worth $58,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 126.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,503,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

HCC stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

