Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,221 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $58,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $187.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

