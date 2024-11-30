Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 275,518 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,518 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $58,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 71,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,774,599.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,664. This trade represents a 41.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,622. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

