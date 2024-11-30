Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $161.61 and last traded at $162.11. Approximately 7,667,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 7,662,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.