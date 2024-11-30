Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $313.00 to $344.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.68 and a 200-day moving average of $249.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.