Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,673 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Boot Barn worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

