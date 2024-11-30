Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,365 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of US Foods worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,781,000 after purchasing an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 287,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,309 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

USFD stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

