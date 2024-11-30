Citigroup Inc. Acquires 31,493 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,430,000 after purchasing an additional 134,741 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 236.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 160,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

HOMB opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,664.24. The trade was a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,135. The trade was a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 over the last 90 days. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

