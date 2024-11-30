Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,672 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Axos Financial worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 881.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,763,472.53. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

