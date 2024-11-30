Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACIW shares. DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

