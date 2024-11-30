Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 587.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of PagSeguro Digital worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. KeyCorp raised PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of PAGS opened at $7.34 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

