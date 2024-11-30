Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

