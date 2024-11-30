Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS FLOT opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.