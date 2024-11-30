Citigroup Inc. Buys 19,641 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 617,516 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,464,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NOBL stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.00.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
