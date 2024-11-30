Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,675 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Toast worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point began coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.92, a PEG ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $44.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $280,643.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,998.15. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock worth $52,160,120. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

