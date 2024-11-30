Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,805 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 263,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of R1 RCM worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4,976.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,739 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $26,376,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $25,680,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,986,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,348,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 660,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.30 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $656.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.93 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

