Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $73.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $513.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

