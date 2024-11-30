Citigroup Inc. Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

JUST opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $85.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

