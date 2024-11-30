Citigroup Inc. Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.1 %

PAG stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

