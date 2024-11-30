Citigroup Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 2,251.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.49% of agilon health worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in agilon health by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in agilon health by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter.

AGL opened at $2.10 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The trade was a 42.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

