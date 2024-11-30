Citigroup Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 28,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,257,979.41. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,455. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,117 shares of company stock valued at $27,140,009. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.