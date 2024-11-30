Citigroup Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

