Citigroup Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,980. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $146.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.63. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

