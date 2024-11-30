Citigroup Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Nutanix worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.