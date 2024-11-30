Citigroup Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of M/I Homes worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in M/I Homes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.24. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Raymond James upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

