Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 267,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.