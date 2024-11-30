Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $275.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.50 and a one year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

