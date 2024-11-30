Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,824 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 340,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.78 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

