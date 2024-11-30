Citigroup Inc. Purchases 66,355 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Camping World worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 5,647.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,321.12. This trade represents a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -72.46%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

