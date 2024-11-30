Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Antero Midstream worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

