Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.7 %

ANF stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.51.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

