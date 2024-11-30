Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

