Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,932 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 60,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $325.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.36 and a 200 day moving average of $254.81. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $330.72.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

