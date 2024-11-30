Citigroup Inc. Sells 126,540 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,540 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Axcelis Technologies worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,096,000 after purchasing an additional 268,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 510,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,568,000 after buying an additional 55,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,099,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 349,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.