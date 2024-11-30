Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,726 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

DGRO stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

