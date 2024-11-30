Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,744,094 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,744,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 55.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integer Price Performance
NYSE:ITGR opened at $140.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.36. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.75.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
