Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,498 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of PHINIA worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PHINIA by 157.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHIN stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.82 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PHINIA’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHIN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

