Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.